Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Looking to set up a new plant the JSW group on Wednesday declared its compensation and rehabilitation packages for the villagers those likely to be affected, group authority claimed that the sops are superlative best recompenses for any industrial displacement in recent time..

The JSW Utkal steel limited proposing to establish a 13.2 million tonne steel plant, a captive power plant, 10MPTA cement plant and a jetty an estimated investment of around Rs 55,000 crore on the land previously acquired for the project of Posco in Dhinkia, Govindapur, Nuagaon, Bayanala, Polanga and Jatadhari under Erasama coast near Paradeep.

Based on four tripartite discussions held recently with proposed plant site residents and civil administration, the JSW came up with revised compensation packages for betel vines, prawn cultivators, and employment guarantees for the affected villagers.

According to JSW announcement revealed that betel vine farmers will get Rs 17.500 per decimal which was Rs 11,000 during Posco time, while Rs 50,000 will be paid as a one-time lump sum bonus to each family and dependent on betel vine.

Similarly differential compensation of Rs 6000 per decimal to pay the old betel vine-growers who earlier received Rs 11,500 during Posco land acquisition bid. However who have not received betel vine and its dependents compensations earlier from the earliest project to be awarded compensation of Rs 88,000, in two phases as Rs 44,000 one time financial assistance and another Rs 44,000 balance as a bonus after boundary wall erection at the project site.

Families under forest committees will be paid Rs 50,000 including the villagers attached with forest committee on records, moreover PDS ration cardholders’ families will be eligible for compensation, moreover prawn pond affected people will get Rs 2.50 Lakh per acre.

To woo villagers and create industry-friendly atmosphere a door survey will launch to identify one eligible member between the age group of 20-32 who sacrifice land for the project and a member from Ration card family, the company will try to provide them a direct or indirect job in JSW group companies and its ancillary factories or outsourcing endeavors.

Meanwhile, JSW authority has initiated an employment drive aiming to provide jobs to the local youths having educational qualifications as matric, ITI certificate and diploma pass holders, these guys would be trained at Belari near Bangalore where JSW’s ancillary plant exists. In this regards. Employment notice has been published locally seeking eligible aspirants. Furthermore for the appointment of VLCs post in JSW project site villages as many as 175 youths were applied, the formal interviews have been completed after consideration company will appoint the selected youths in VLCs, a JSW press release informed.

Besides several CSR activities that have been launched in project site villages collaborating with civil administration, the works included as renovation of schools, roads and up-gradation of health services in several hospitals.

However on the flip side the JSW opponents Dhinkia villagers were resolute in their stand that would not take any compensation, betel vine farmers are earning much more, they will not sacrifice their lands for the JSW project,

however, few project sympathizers opined that JSW has declared interracial packages likely earn benefit for the villagers but it lacks civil administration affiliation, we demand assurances from government and administration for strict implementation of packages before project launching. Opined few villagers. [Ends]

