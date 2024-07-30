Odisha Joint Commissioner Of Excise Rama Chandra Mishra Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Rama Chandra Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar *has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court for possession of disproportionate assets*. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case No.15/2024 has been registered against Sri Rama Chandra Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar. Based on searches conducted on properties of Sri Rama Chandra Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar, *he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 6 Multi Storeyed Buildings, 2 Flats in Bhubaneswar & Bargarh, 52 Plots, Gold approx 230 gms etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily*. Sri Rama Chandra Mishra entered into Govt. service on 10.06.1988 of Sub-Inspector as Excise. After his training, he worked at different places of Odisha. He was promoted to the rank of Inspector of Excise in the year, 2009, as superintendent of Excise in the year, 2018 and as Dy. Commissioner in the year, 2021. He got his last promotion in the year, 2024 January as Joint Commissioner of Excise and was posted at Directorate Excise, IPICOL Tower, Bhubaneswar.