Odisha: Jharsuguda reports 49 new Covid-19 Positive Cases, total tally 633

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda reports 49 new Covid-19 Positive Cases, total tally 633.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2898 new Covid-19 Positive Cases. Khordha reports highest single-day spike of 524 COVID19 cases today. Nayagarh & Cuttack record a steep surge of 232 & 241 cases
Odisha reports 8 more #COVID19 deaths. Ganjam (4), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1), Dhenkanal (1) & Puri (1).
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 140
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 107
5. Balangir: 173
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 241
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 44
10. Gajapati: 53
11. Ganjam: 226
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 69
14. Jharsuguda: 49
15. Kalahandi: 76
16. Kandhamal: 63
17. Kendrapada: 57
18. Keonjhar: 35
19. Khurda: 524
20. Koraput: 132
21. Malkangiri: 56
22. Mayurbhanj: 53
23. Nawarangpur: 37
24. Nayagarh: 232
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 104
27. Rayagada: 105
28. Sambalpur: 77
29. Sonepur: 23
30. Sundargarh: 101
New Recoveries: 1621
Cumulative Tested: 11,15,947
Positive: 70020
Recovered: 46935
Active Cases: 22651