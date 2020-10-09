Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 77 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today; Tally rises to 5,125

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 77 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today; Tally rises to 5,125. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2,697 new COVID19 positives cases in the last 24 hours. 1576 are quarantine cases & 1121 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,46,839. Khordha recorded highest 482 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (234) and Nuapada (153). 17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 991.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 115

3. Bargarh: 86

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 62

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 234

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 45

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 45

12. Jagatsinghpur: 65

13. Jajpur: 118

14. Jharsuguda: 77

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 69

18. Keonjhar: 75

19. Khurda: 482

20. Koraput: 45

21. Malkangiri: 40

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 51

24. Nayagarh: 38

25. Nuapada: 153

26. Puri: 64

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 69

30. Sundargarh: 120

31. State Pool: 94

New Recoveries: 3312

Cumulative Tested: 3664678

Positive: 246839

Recovered: 216984

Active Case: 28811

