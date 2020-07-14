Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 6 new COVID19 Cases Today, total tally 182

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 6 new COVID19 Cases Today, total tally in the District reached at 182.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 543 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the state areached at 14280. 354 positives from quarantine centres. The remaining 189 are local contact cases. Ganjam district worst-hit with 188 new Covid19 cases today followed by Khurda with 87 cases. Five more COVID19 patients die in the state; 4 succumb to the virus, another 1 year 3 month old baby dies due to other health complications. Toll rises to 74.

Dist Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak :1

5. Bolangir : 5

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 39

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 29

10. Ganjam: 188

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 1

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 22

16. Khordha: 87

17. Malkangiri: 11

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Puri: 7

21. Rayagada: 24

22. Sambalpur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 52

New Recoveries: 505

Cumulative Tested: 347226

Positive: 14280

Recovered: 9255

Active Cases: 4929

Related

comments