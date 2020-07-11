Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 31 new Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 31 new Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 570 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally reached at 12526. 384 from quarantine centres & 186 are local contacts. Of the new Ganjam reports the highest, 218 cases. Samples tested on Friday 5845, Cumulative 3,27,288.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 3

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Gajapati: 25

7. Ganjam: 218

8. Jagatsinghpur: 16

9. Jajpur: 40

10. Jharsuguda : 31

11. Kendrapada: 6

12. Keonjhar: 14

13. Khorda: 37

14. Koraput: 11

15. Mayurbhanj: 10

16. Nayagarh: 37

17. Puri: 15

18. Sambalpur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 44

New Recoveries: 565

Cumulative Tested: 327288

Positive: 12526

Recovered: 7972

Active Cases: 4475

