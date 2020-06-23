Odisha: #Jharsuguda District Reports 3 new #COVID19 Positive cases today; tally at 53

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District Reports 3 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 53.

It sshould be noted that Odisha Reports 167 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 5470.150 cases from quarantine centres , 17 – Local contact cases.

New positive Cases: 167

In quarantine: 150

Local contacts: 17

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Rayagada: 5

2. Jajpur: 5

3. Khordha: 8

4. Nayagarh: 2

5. Balasore: 13

6. Jagatsinghpur: 19

7. Cuttack: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 9

9. Bargarh: 1

10. Ganjam: 30

11. Gajapati: 41

12. Puri: 1

13. Sundargarh: 4

14. Bolangir: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16. Koraput: 1

17. Jharsuguda: 3

18. Kendrapada: 7

New recoveries: 143

Cumulative tested: 231356

Positive: 5470

Recovered: 3863

Active Cases: 1583

