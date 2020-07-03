Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 2 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 2 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total tally in the district reached at 120.

It should be noted that Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 561 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new 561 cases, 425 positives were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 136 are local contact cases. Ganjam reports a whopping 283 Covid19 cases followed by Cuttack with 81 positives, Rayagada 76 cases. Odisha’s total Covid tally surges to 8106. Active cases rise to 2567 while recoveries remain at 5502.

District Wise Cases

1. Bargarh: 21

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Bolangir: 19

4. Cuttack: 81

5. Dhenkanal: 3

6. Ganjam: 283

7. Jagatsinghpur: 6

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kalahandi: 5

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 6

13. Khordha: 26

14. Koraput: 4

15. Mayurbhanj: 10

16. Puri: 1

17. Rayagada: 76

18. Sambalpur: 8

19. Sundargarh: 3

20. NDRF: 1

New Recoveries: 149

Cumulative Tested: 281523

Positive: 8106

Recovered: 5502

Active Cases: 2567

