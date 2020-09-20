Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 153 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally surges to 3,242

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 153 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally surges to 3,242.
It should be noted that 4330 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2556 from quarantine centres & 1774 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 179880.
10 more COVID19 positive patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 701.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 176
2. Balasore: 121
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 74
5. Balangir: 79
6. Boudh: 47
7. Cuttack: 549
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Ganjam: 51
12. Jagatsinghpur: 167
13. Jajpur: 158
14. Jharsuguda: 153
15. Kalahandi: 100
16. Kandhamal: 178
17. Kendrapada: 107
18. Keonjhar: 118
19. Khurda: 644
20. Koraput: 94
21. Malkangiri: 63
22. Mayurbhanj: 152
23. Nawarangpur: 133
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 62
26. Puri: 292
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 123
31. State Pool: 225
New Recovery: 4090
Cumulative Tested: 2766976
Positive: 179880
Recovered: 141657
Active Case: 37469