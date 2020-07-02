Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 10 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 118

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 10 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 118.
It should be noted that Odisha report 229 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 7545. Number of cases detected in quarantine centres is 193 while 36 are from local contacts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 24
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bolangir: 7
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 12
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam : 95
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 22
12. Jharsuguda: 10
13. Keonjhar:1
14. Khordha: 21
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 2
17. Nayagarh: 5
18. Puri: 4
19. Sundargarh: 17
New recoveries: 164
Cumulative tested: 274672
Positive: 7545
Recovered: 5353
Active Cases: 2157