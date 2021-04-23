Odisha: Jajpur District reports 85 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 85 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours . Odisha reports 6215 new Covid19 cases in a day. 950 positives detected from Khordha alone. 11 districts record over 200 cases. Total cases: 3,94,694.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 173
2. Balasore: 79
3. Bargarh: 268
4. Bhadrak: 86
5. Balangir: 211
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 383
8. Deogarh: 33
9. Dhenkanal: 16
10. Gajapati: 47
11. Ganjam: 67
12. Jagatsinghpur: 62
13. Jajpur: 85
14. Jharsuguda: 261
15. Kalahandi: 682
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 41
18. Keonjhar: 157
19. Khurda: 950
20. Koraput: 58
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 115
23. Nawarangpur: 257
24. Nayagarh: 82
25. Nuapada: 446
26. Puri: 306
27. Rayagada: 70
28. Sambalpur: 263
29. Sonepur: 65
30. Sundargarh: 684
31. State Pool: 193
New recoveries: 2165
Cumulative tested: 9793470
Positive: 394694
Recovered: 353551
Active cases: 39117