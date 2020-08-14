Odisha: Jajpur District reports 69 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total number of positives rises to 1,831

Jajpur: Jajpur District Reports 69 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total number of positives in the district rises to 1,831.

It should be noted that 1977 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hour; 1241 from quarantine centres & 736 are locals contacts. Total number of positives rises to 54630. Khordha reports 330 new COVID19 cases followed by Ganjam with 280 positives. Mayurbhanj & Bhadrak report big spike of 120 & 118 new cases respectively.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 56

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 118

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 101

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 93

11. Ganjam: 280

12. Jagatsinghpur: 34

13. Jajpur: 69

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 48

16. Kandhamal: 60

17. Kendrapada: 6

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 332

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 52

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 17

24. Nayagarh: 75

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 83

27. Rayagada: 70

28. Sambalpur: 59

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 88

New Recoveries: 1422

Cumulative Tested: 807826

Positive: 54630

Recovered: 37900

Active Cases: 16353

