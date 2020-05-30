Odisha: #Jajpur district reports 6 more #COVID19 positive cases; total tally at 259

Jajpur: Jajpur district today reports 6 more COVID19 positive cases; total tally in the district reached at 259.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 96 more COVID19 positive cases; tally at 1819 . Of the 96 COVID19 cases, Kendrapara 10, Gajapati 10, Khurda 9, Ganjam, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur 6 cases each, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Sundergarh 7 cases each, Kalahandi 5, Balasore, Nuapada, Deogarh 4 cases each, Dhenkanal 2, Puri, Nayagarh & Keonjhar case 1 each . Total number of 3920 #COVID19 samples were tested yesterday; cumulative: 147490 .

