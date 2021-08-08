Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 50 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 50 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,243 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th August Positive Cases: 1243 In quarantine: 718 Local contacts: 525 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 53 2. Balasore: 49 3. Bargarh: 9 4. Bhadrak: 22 5. Balangir: 6 6. Boudh: 4 7. Cuttack: 177 8. Deogarh: 1 9. Dhenkanal: 29 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 2 12. Jagatsinghpur: 88 13. Jajpur: 50 14. Jharsuguda: 4 15. Kalahandi: 2 16. Kandhamal: 5 17. Kendrapada: 32 18. Keonjhar: 15 19. Khurda: 399 20. Malkangiri: 3 21. Mayurbhanj: 35 22. Nawarangpur: 2 23. Nayagarh: 56 24. Nuapada: 2 25. Puri: 69 26. Rayagada: 13 27. Sambalpur: 10 28. Sonepur: 5 29. Sundargarh: 14 30. State Pool: 84 New recoveries: 1525 Cumulative tested: 16560842 Positive: 987070 Recovered: 968453 Active cases: 12129