Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 50 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 50 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,193 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th August
New Positive Cases: 1193
In quarantine: 695
Local contacts: 498
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 49
2. Balasore: 69
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 161
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 31
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 13
12. Jagatsinghpur: 56
13. Jajpur: 50
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 29
17. Keonjhar: 20
18. Khurda: 425
19. Koraput: 4
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 22
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 39
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 34
26. Rayagada: 9
27. Sambalpur: 11
28. Sundargarh: 10
29. State Pool: 96
New recoveries: 1177
Cumulative tested: 16888487
Positive: 992375
Recovered: 974756
Active cases: 10809
