Odisha: Jajpur District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally 1,345

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally in the district reached at 1,345.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1434 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally 34913. In Quarantine 889, Local Contacts 545.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Boudh: 5
6. Cuttack: 123
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 13
9. Gajapati: 91
10. Ganjam: 320
11. Jagatsinghpur: 13
12. Jajpur: 57
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 18
15. Kandhamal: 44
16. Kendrapada: 22
17. Keonjhar: 2
18. Khurda: 218
19. Koraput: 12
20. Malkangiri: 24
21. Mayurbhanj: 1
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 8
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 65
26. Rayagada: 197
27. Sambalpur: 51
28. Sonepur: 6
29. Sundargarh: 76
New Recoveries: 756
Cumulative Tested: 543316
Positive: 34913
Recovered: 21273
Active Cases: 13404