Odisha: Jajpur District reports 374 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 374 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 6736 new COVID19 positive cases & 34 new deaths in last 24 hours with Angul registering highest number of 788 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 26th May
New Positive Cases: 6736
In quarantine: 3774
Local contacts: 2962
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 788
2. Balasore: 71
3. Bargarh: 405
4. Bhadrak: 206
5. Balangir: 144
6. Boudh: 262
7. Cuttack: 362
8. Deogarh: 64
9. Dhenkanal: 178
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 106
13. Jajpur: 374
14. Jharsuguda: 120
15. Kalahandi: 241
16. Kandhamal: 85
17. Kendrapada: 24
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 517
20. Koraput: 219
21. Malkangiri: 98
22. Mayurbhanj: 34
23. Nawarangpur: 282
24. Nayagarh: 207
25. Nuapada: 48
26. Puri: 265
27. Rayagada: 123
28. Sambalpur: 309
29. Sonepur: 82
30. Sundargarh: 720
31. State Pool: 102
New recoveries: 10635
Cumulative tested: 11552985
Positive: 732739
Recovered: 623628
Active cases: 106440