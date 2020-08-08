Odisha: Jajpur District reports 36 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, Total cases 1,563

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 36 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, Total cases 1,563.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1643 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. 1018 from quarantine centres & 625 local contacts. Tally breaches 44,000-mark and stands at 44,193.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 43
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 98
8. Dhenkanal: 36
9. Gajapati: 35
10. Ganjam: 274
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 36
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 30
15. Kandhamal: 52
16. Kendrapada: 14
17. Keonjhar: 3
18. Khurda: 274
19. Koraput: 50
20. Malkangiri: 27
21. Mayurbhanj: 39
22. Nawarangpur: 5
23. Nayagarh: 40
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 92
26. Rayagada: 136
27. Sambalpur: 112
28. Sundargarh: 118
New Recoveries: 1810
Cumulative Tested: 634090
Positive: 44193
Recovered: 28697
Active Cases: 15189