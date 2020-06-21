Odisha: #Jajpur District reports 21 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 21 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.
It should be noted that Odisha reports highest-ever single-day spike of 304 COVID19 cases, 272 from quarantine centres & 32 local contacts. Total cases rise to 5160 .
District wise
1. Khurdha: 05
2. Malkangiri: 02
3. Cuttack: 13
4. Nayagarh: 3
5. Jagatsinghpur: 29
6. Jharsuguda: 25
7. Balasore: 17
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9: Sonepur: 4
10: Kandhamal: 12
11. Bhadrak: 11
12. Bargarh: 14
13. Jajpur: 21
14. Ganjam: 40
15. Gajapati: 47
16. Puri: 3
17. Sundargarh: 1
18. Sambalpur: 2
19. Bolangir: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 6
21: Kendrapada: 5
22. Fire & NDRF Personnel: 42 (Returned from Amphan Duty, WB)