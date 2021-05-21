Odisha: Jajpur District records 419 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur District records 419 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 12523 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khorda records the maximum 1842 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1084), Angul (930), Sundargarh (715), Puri (568) & Mayurbhanj (546). Odisha reports 27 fatalities due to #Covid19 in the last 24 hours; State’s death toll at 2,430.

Covid-19 Report For 20th May

New Positive Cases: 12523

In quarantine: 7012

Local contacts: 5511

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 930

2. Balasore: 510

3. Bargarh: 315

4. Bhadrak: 177

5. Balangir: 296

6. Boudh: 365

7. Cuttack: 1084

8. Deogarh: 106

9. Dhenkanal: 132

10. Gajapati: 53

11. Ganjam: 369

12. Jagatsinghpur: 325

13. Jajpur: 419

14. Jharsuguda: 373

15. Kalahandi: 491

16. Kandhamal: 100

17. Kendrapada: 195

18. Keonjhar: 232

19. Khurda: 1842

20. Koraput: 233

21. Malkangiri: 73

22. Mayurbhanj: 546

23. Nawarangpur: 383

24. Nayagarh: 315

25. Nuapada: 129

26. Puri: 568

27. Rayagada: 321

28. Sambalpur: 400

29. Sonepur: 202

30. Sundargarh: 715

31. State Pool: 324

New recoveries: 9870

Cumulative tested: 11180649

Positive: 668422

Recovered: 556501

Active cases: 109438