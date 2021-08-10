Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 81 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 81 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,041 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 9th August
New Positive Cases: 1041
In quarantine: 605
Local contacts: 436
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 57
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 132
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 81
13. Jajpur: 36
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 17
18. Khurda: 383
19. Koraput: 5
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 34
26. Rayagada: 26
27. Sambalpur: 9
28. Sundargarh: 5
29. State Pool: 81
New recoveries: 1475
Cumulative tested: 16683764
Positive: 988997
Recovered: 971391
Active cases: 10988