Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 81 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 9th August New Positive Cases: 1041 In quarantine: 605 Local contacts: 436 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 57 2. Balasore: 23 3. Bargarh: 3 4. Bhadrak: 15 5. Balangir: 1 6. Boudh: 1 7. Cuttack: 132 8. Deogarh: 7 9. Dhenkanal: 10 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 11 12. Jagatsinghpur: 81 13. Jajpur: 36 14. Kalahandi: 5 15. Kandhamal: 5 16. Kendrapada: 28 17. Keonjhar: 17 18. Khurda: 383 19. Koraput: 5 20. Malkangiri: 3 21. Mayurbhanj: 28 22. Nawarangpur: 2 23. Nayagarh: 28 24. Nuapada: 2 25. Puri: 34 26. Rayagada: 26 27. Sambalpur: 9 28. Sundargarh: 5 29. State Pool: 81 New recoveries: 1475 Cumulative tested: 16683764 Positive: 988997 Recovered: 971391 Active cases: 10988