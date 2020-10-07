Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 62 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today; Tally mounts to 5,790

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 62 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today; Tally mounts to 5,790. It should be noted that Odisha report 2995 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 2,40,998, including 2,10,217 recoveries & 29,770 active cases. 18 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 958.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 142

2. Balasore: 121

3. Bargarh: 93

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 94

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 166

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 68

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 47

12. Jagatsinghpur: 62

13. Jajpur: 90

14. Jharsuguda: 64

15. Kalahandi: 63

16. Kandhamal: 43

17. Kendrapada: 135

18. Keonjhar: 61

19. Khurda: 568

20. Koraput: 43

21. Malkangiri: 82

22. Mayurbhanj: 92

23. Nawarangpur: 67

24. Nayagarh: 44

25. Nuapada: 74

26. Puri: 145

27. Rayagada: 17

28. Sambalpur: 138

29. Sonepur: 87

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 202

New Recovery: 3817

Cumulative Tested: 3569600

Positive: 240998

Recovered: 210217

Active Cases: 29770

