Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 62 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today; Tally mounts to 5,790

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 62 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today; Tally mounts to 5,790. It should be noted that Odisha report 2995 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 2,40,998, including 2,10,217 recoveries & 29,770 active cases. 18 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 958.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 142
2. Balasore: 121
3. Bargarh: 93
4. Bhadrak: 28
5. Balangir: 94
6. Boudh: 31
7. Cuttack: 166
8. Deogarh: 20
9. Dhenkanal: 68
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 47
12. Jagatsinghpur: 62
13. Jajpur: 90
14. Jharsuguda: 64
15. Kalahandi: 63
16. Kandhamal: 43
17. Kendrapada: 135
18. Keonjhar: 61
19. Khurda: 568
20. Koraput: 43
21. Malkangiri: 82
22. Mayurbhanj: 92
23. Nawarangpur: 67
24. Nayagarh: 44
25. Nuapada: 74
26. Puri: 145
27. Rayagada: 17
28. Sambalpur: 138
29. Sonepur: 87
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 202
New Recovery: 3817
Cumulative Tested: 3569600
Positive: 240998
Recovered: 210217
Active Cases: 29770