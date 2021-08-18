Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 51 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 51 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 993 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th August
New Positive Cases: 993
Of which 0-18 years: 138
In quarantine: 578
Local contacts: 415
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 95
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 32
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 51
13. Jajpur: 60
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 7
17. Kendrapada: 15
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 419
20. Koraput: 1
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 16
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 25
27. Rayagada: 3
28. Sambalpur: 11
29. Sonepur: 5
30. Sundargarh: 8
31. State Pool: 93
New recoveries: 1064
Cumulative tested: 17208248
Positive: 997146
Recovered: 980471
Active cases: 9536