Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 46 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 1,333

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 46 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the District reached at 1,333.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2993 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Khordha reports highest single-day spike of 606 cases in last 24 hours. District-wise details of 2993 new positives .

COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha. Deaths reported from Ganjam (3), Rayagada (2), Cuttack (2), Balangir (1) Nayagarh (1) and Gajapati (1).

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 115

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 92

5. Balangir: 62

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 158

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 271

12. Jagatsinghpur: 46

13. Jajpur: 121

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 58

17. Kendrapada: 43

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 606

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 68

24. Nayagarh: 153

25. Nuapada: 11

26. Puri: 156

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 104

29. Sonepur: 40

30. Sundargarh: 70

New Recoveries: 1773

Cumulative Tested: 1302711

Positive: 78530

Recovered: 52276

Active Cases: 25792

