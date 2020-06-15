Odisha: #Jagatsinghpur District reports 4 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 158

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 4 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 158.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 146 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, Tally at 4055. Of the 146 new COVID19 cases, 128 cases detected from quarantine centres while 18 are local contacts.
New positive cases: 146
In quarantine: 128
Local contacts: 18
District wise cases
1. Khordha: 7
2. Nayagarh: 4
3. Jharsuguda: 1
4. Raygada: 5
5. Cuttack : 19
6. Jagatsinghpur: 4
7. Balasore : 8
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Angul: 6
10. Ganjam:8
11. Sonepur:2
12. Bhadrak:19
13. Kandhamal:48
14. Sambalpur: 1
15. Sundergarh: 4
16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal: 9
New recoveries: 114
Cumulative tested: 202513
Positive: 4055
Recovered: 2708
Active cases: 1333