Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 34 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total number of positives rises to 1,010

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 34 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total number of positives in the district rises to 1,010.
It should be noted that 1977 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hour; 1241 from quarantine centres & 736 are locals contacts. Total number of positives rises to 54630. Khordha reports 330 new COVID19 cases followed by Ganjam with 280 positives. Mayurbhanj & Bhadrak report big spike of 120 & 118 new cases respectively.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 56
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 118
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 101
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 40
10. Gajapati: 93
11. Ganjam: 280
12. Jagatsinghpur: 34
13. Jajpur: 69
14. Jharsuguda: 11
15. Kalahandi: 48
16. Kandhamal: 60
17. Kendrapada: 6
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 332
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 52
22. Mayurbhanj: 120
23. Nawarangpur: 17
24. Nayagarh: 75
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 83
27. Rayagada: 70
28. Sambalpur: 59
29. Sonepur: 7
30. Sundargarh: 88
New Recoveries: 1422
Cumulative Tested: 807826
Positive: 54630
Recovered: 37900
Active Cases: 16353