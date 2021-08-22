Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 32 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 853 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st August
New Positive Cases: 853
Of which 0-18 years: 100
In quarantine: 496
Local contacts: 357
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 46
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 18
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 140
7. Deogarh: 13
8. Dhenkanal: 10
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 11
11. Jagatsinghpur: 32
12. Jajpur: 33
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 21
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 286
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 21
22. Nayagarh: 22
23. Puri: 35
24. Rayagada: 4
25. Sambalpur: 19
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 12
28. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 979
Cumulative tested: 17483706
Positive: 1000937
Recovered: 984224
Active cases: 9302