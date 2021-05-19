Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 302 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 302 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11099 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha reports a maximum 1,460 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (983) & Cuttack (867) .
Covid-19 Report For 18th May
New positive Cases: 11099
In quarantine: 6214
Local contacts: 4885
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 552
2. Balasore: 408
3. Bargarh: 339
4. Bhadrak: 431
5. Balangir: 288
6. Boudh: 213
7. Cuttack: 867
8. Deogarh: 107
9. Dhenkanal: 162
10. Gajapati: 82
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 302
13. Jajpur: 378
14. Jharsuguda: 307
15. Kalahandi: 299
16. Kandhamal: 88
17. Kendrapada: 156
18. Keonjhar: 165
19. Khurda: 1460
20. Koraput: 280
21. Malkangiri: 102
22. Mayurbhanj: 507
23. Nawarangpur: 351
24. Nayagarh: 277
25. Nuapada: 232
26. Puri: 356
27. Rayagada: 170
28. Sambalpur: 547
29. Sonepur: 252
30. Sundargarh: 983
31. State Pool: 242
New recoveries: 10242
Cumulative tested: 11058386
Positive: 644401
Recovered: 536595
Active cases: 105375