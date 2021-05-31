Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 280 new cases of COVID19 in last 24 hours

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 280 new cases of COVID19 in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 8313 new cases of COVID19 in last 24 hours. Khurda logs highest 974 infections. Odisha reports 35 more COVID19 deaths, toll at 2754. A total of 61613 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

Covid-19 Report For 30th May

New Positive Cases: 8313

In quarantine: 4655

Local contacts: 3658

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 505

2. Balasore: 452

3. Bargarh: 279

4. Bhadrak: 117

5. Balangir: 119

6. Boudh: 209

7. Cuttack: 593

8. Deogarh: 55

9. Dhenkanal: 407

10. Gajapati: 85

11. Ganjam: 129

12. Jagatsinghpur: 280

13. Jajpur: 354

14. Jharsuguda: 111

15. Kalahandi: 162

16. Kandhamal: 90

17. Kendrapada: 331

18. Keonjhar: 180

19. Khurda: 974

20. Koraput: 198

21. Malkangiri: 103

22. Mayurbhanj: 532

23. Nawarangpur: 205

24. Nayagarh: 283

25. Nuapada: 53

26. Puri: 405

27. Rayagada: 148

28. Sambalpur: 204

29. Sonepur: 123

30. Sundargarh: 465

31. State Pool: 162

New recoveries: 11881

Cumulative tested: 11773072

Positive: 764997

Recovered: 670527

Active cases: 91663