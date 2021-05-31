Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 280 new cases of COVID19 in last 24 hours

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 280 new cases of COVID19 in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 8313 new cases of COVID19 in last 24 hours. Khurda logs highest 974 infections. Odisha reports 35 more COVID19 deaths, toll at 2754. A total of 61613 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.
Covid-19 Report For 30th May
New Positive Cases: 8313
In quarantine: 4655
Local contacts: 3658
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 505
2. Balasore: 452
3. Bargarh: 279
4. Bhadrak: 117
5. Balangir: 119
6. Boudh: 209
7. Cuttack: 593
8. Deogarh: 55
9. Dhenkanal: 407
10. Gajapati: 85
11. Ganjam: 129
12. Jagatsinghpur: 280
13. Jajpur: 354
14. Jharsuguda: 111
15. Kalahandi: 162
16. Kandhamal: 90
17. Kendrapada: 331
18. Keonjhar: 180
19. Khurda: 974
20. Koraput: 198
21. Malkangiri: 103
22. Mayurbhanj: 532
23. Nawarangpur: 205
24. Nayagarh: 283
25. Nuapada: 53
26. Puri: 405
27. Rayagada: 148
28. Sambalpur: 204
29. Sonepur: 123
30. Sundargarh: 465
31. State Pool: 162
New recoveries: 11881
Cumulative tested: 11773072
Positive: 764997
Recovered: 670527
Active cases: 91663