Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 159 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 159 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10321 new COVID19 cases & 22 fatalities in last 24 hours. Khurda reports highest 1566 fresh cases.
Covid-19 Report For 17th May
New Positive Cases: 10321
In quarantine: 5779
Local contacts: 4542
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 471
2. Balasore: 269
3. Bargarh: 320
4. Bhadrak: 350
5. Balangir: 291
6. Boudh: 250
7. Cuttack: 731
8. Deogarh: 114
9. Dhenkanal: 77
10. Gajapati: 56
11. Ganjam: 203
12. Jagatsinghpur: 159
13. Jajpur: 330
14. Jharsuguda: 312
15. Kalahandi: 599
16. Kandhamal: 54
17. Kendrapada: 162
18. Keonjhar: 204
19. Khurda: 1566
20. Koraput: 338
21. Malkangiri: 77
22. Mayurbhanj: 458
23. Nawarangpur: 334
24. Nayagarh: 273
25. Nuapada: 145
26. Puri: 472
27. Rayagada: 163
28. Sambalpur: 405
29. Sonepur: 73
30. Sundargarh: 819
31. State Pool: 246
New recoveries: 11821
Cumulative tested: 10997876
Positive: 633302
Recovered: 526353
Active cases: 104539