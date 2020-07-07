Odisha: Jagatsinghpur bids tearful farewell to Bishnu Das

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: Hundreds of grieving supporters and family members on Tuesday bade tearful adieu to BJD veteran and MLA Bishnu Das whose mortal remains reached at his native Jagatsinghpur from where he began his political journey as an obscure man three decades ago.

A sea of humanity including hundreds of moist eyed women converged at Biridi, BJD office 15 km away from here for the last glimpse of the illustrious son of the soil who rose in their midst to stride the corridors of power in Jagatsinghpur and Bhubaneswar, the attendance people paid floral tributes to Das then his mortal car cad moved towards Tirtol block passing through Raghunathpur block where hundreds of people and party workers paid tributes departed leader.

After reaching Tirtol by road the mortal remains were put on Tirtol BJD office where people waged honors to Bishnu Das.

At district headquarters guard of honor was paid in front of collector office here in presence of collector S K Mohapatra, Superintendent of Police Prakash R, ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain, Raghunandan Das, MLA Prasanta Muduli, many senior BJD leaders then the body was moved to Das native village Mukundapur on the outskirts of district town and kept there few minutes for paying tributes by family members and a host of personalities.

Around noon the mortal remains of Das was moved to Swargadwar in Puri where the last rites proposed to be held. before moving Puri mortal remains were taken to S V M College premises, Bar association and Thana chhak for seeing public.

Minister Raghunandan Das condoled the death of Bishnu Das and said Odisha has lost a brilliant Dalit leader , late Das had a distinguished carrier in public life, he possessed a pleasant personality that endured him to one and all , I have several unforgettable memories with him from them I have learnt politics, minister Das said.

Police and civil administration made elaborate arrangements to control crowds and maintaining Covid guidelines, usually noticed people attending the mortal remains procession were maintaining social distancing and use of mask. Even the body of Das was not descended from the vehicle, people were paying tributes outside adhering social distance.

