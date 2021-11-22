Odisha: Jagatsinghpur administration successfully conducts JSW public hearings at Dhinkia

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Sunday conducted a public hearing on proposed JSW projects at Dhinkia village. The meeting witnessed diverse reactions from both pro and anti-project villagers.

Coinciding two public hearings held in Nuagaon and Gadakujanga Panchayat’s last week, civil administration cleared its stance that they have come to the village only to collect the public opinions on the JSW project inception in Erasama coast. Collector Parul Patawari sought the cooperation of villagers, the administration will perform an intermediary role between JSW authority and villager’s grievances of locals against JSW would be tested under each legal and humanitarian angles, collector assured.

While the project antagonists vowed their ‘Go back JSW’ slogans at meeting sites, later administration officials convinced and asked them to raise their objections. Later few anti-JSW people spoke on the occasion and a memorandum carrying signatures of hundreds was submitted to collector who assured to take needful on their gripes patently and take it up with the Odisha government.

State water resources and I&PR minister Raghunandan Das attending the meeting spelled out that we are well aware of the issues raised by villagers before the JSW project starting locals complaints would be addressed, government disallows the opening of any industrial project against the interest of people and by force, the minister said.

Among others, SP Akhelshvar Singh, Tahasildars and BDOs of Erasama and Kujanga, PRI members, Dhinkia PS member Devendra Swain, trade union leader Nirvaya Samantray, activists Manorama Khatua, Chandan Mohanty viewed opinions at the public hearing. [Ends]

