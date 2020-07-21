Odisha: Jagatsinghpur adds one Covid death, positive cases increasing fast in Paradip

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: As many as 83 cases affecting Coronavirus were reported in Jagatsinghpur district in past three days, from them 38 positive cases have been reported from Paradip port town, meanwhile one Covid affected man succumbed added district death toll suffering corona two as on Tuesday.

As many as 65 corona cases have been reported in Para dip as on Tuesday, from them 38 cases have reported in past three days creating headache for administration, while officials pleading that all the affected have been detected from quarantine and corporate run isolation centers, altogether identified covid affected were out of state returnees, technicians, laborers coming to Para dip for ongoing maintenance works under progress in IOCL Para dip.

Meanwhile administration has imposed section 144 crpc in Bagadia and Abhyachandpur villages adjacent to IOCL and few areas of Para dip township to check spreading of coronavirus, but locals fumed that till July 17 Covid case was only 9 in Para dip urban body but passing of four days it jumped to 65 as result creating panic among residents, fumed former Para dip municipality chairman Basant Kumar Biswal. It is urgently needed to evacuate the out of state workers and labourers staying on the Para dip outskirts, Biswal demanded.

While district administration press releases informed that with 574 cases of coronavirus, 381 discharged from hospital, carrying two casualties and 191 active cases all the affected people are undergoing treatment in several Covid hospitals as on July 21, official information said.

Moreover one 58 year old male person from Erasama block was died suffering coronavirus the deceased was travailing for lung cancer on Tuesday, two days ago one 67 aged west Bengal returnee from Jagatsinghpur block was died affecting corona the deceased was suffering diabetes, as result two covid deaths occurred as on Tuesday in Jagatsinghpur district.

