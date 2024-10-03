Odisha Issues Warning on Fraudulent Money Collection During Fake Road Safety Drives

The State Transport Authority (STA) has issued a warning against illegal money collection from vehicle drivers under the pretext of road safety checks. The STA emphasized that no one has been authorized to conduct such activities, urging vehicle owners not to trust or pay these individuals. This warning follows reports of fraud in Sundargarh district. Joint Transport Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur have directed local authorities to take swift action. The STA also urged the public to report such incidents and assured strict legal measures against the fraudsters, especially in border and mining areas.