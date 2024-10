Cyclone Dana is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts in Odisha, prompting authorities to issue a red alert for areas including Bhadrak, Cuttack, and others. The affected districts—Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Cuttack—are likely to experience rainfall ranging from 7 to 20 cm, with isolated spots receiving more than 20 cm of rain. This has raised concerns about potential flooding and other weather-related disruptions.