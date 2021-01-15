Odisha is proud of Young Genius Meghali Malabika: Actor Sabyasachi Mishra

Bhubaneswar: At the young age of 14, kids usually prepare for the next examination or competitions. But Meghali Malabika of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has left the biggest stars of the state surprised with her impeccable knowledge about 197 different countries across the world. Meghali, also known as the Human Atlas, has featured on the new show Young Genius that recognizes and celebrates child prodigies. has got many compliments from the celebrities hailing from Odisha.

The most celebrates stars of Odisha including actors like Sabyasachi Mishra, Aakash Dasnayak, Anu Chowdhury, Bhumika Dash, Debadutta, athlete Anshika Routray and international chess player Padmini Rout have praised Meghali for her achievement.

Applauding Meghali’s extra ordinary skill, Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra says leaves a message for her saying, “Meghali has surprised all of us. Odisha as well as the entire country is proud of her. So, keep rocking, shining and keep growing. We all are with you.” International Chess Player Padmini Rout also left a message for Meghali after she got to witness her skill. She said, “I want to congratulate Meghali for her success. I hope she keeps growing all her life.”

Catch the inspiring tale of Meghali Malabika on Young Genius to be aired on News18 India on 16th January (Saturday) at 7 PM and repeat telecast on 17th January (Sunday) at 12 PM!

