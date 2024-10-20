Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lies over the Central Andaman Sea and a low-pressure area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around October 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23.

Odisha

is likely to experience rainfall activities from October 23 to 25. Though several models are indicating the formation of a

cyclone

, IMD has not made any forecast in this regard. IMD says a clear picture is likely to emerge after the formation of the low pressure.