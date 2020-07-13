Odisha: Inter-state movement of buses between Bhadrak and Kolkata suspended

Bhadrak: Bhadrak district Administration clamps restrictions on bus services to/from Kolkata; order to be carried out with immediate effect in view of increasing cases of COVID19 in West Bengal.
#OdishaFightsCorona#Bhadrak
ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ କୋଭିଡ୍ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଉଥିବାରୁ ଓ ହଟସ୍ପଟ ଜୋନ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ଭଦ୍ରକ ରୁ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଏବଂ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ରୁ ଭଦ୍ରକ କୁ ଯାତାୟାତ କରୁଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସ୍ ର ଅନୁମତି କୁ ସାମୟିକ ଭାବରେ ଅନ୍ୟାଦେଶ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବାତିଲ କରାଗଲା ।@CTOdisha pic.twitter.com/j6nmXggJze
— District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) July 13, 2020