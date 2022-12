Bhubaneswar : Flight operator IndiaOne Air has added another flight to its fleet for flight operation between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore.

“Following success of the Bhubaneswar-Jeypore direct flight services, @IndiaOneA has now added another aircraft to it’s fleet for operation between #Bhubaneswar and #Jeypore. This will augment the service on the route,” tweeted Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu.