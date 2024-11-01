Odisha Imposes 7-Month Fishing Ban in Gahirmatha to Protect Olive Ridley Turtles

Odisha has imposed a seven-month fishing ban in the 1,437 sq km Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. The ban, which runs from November 1 to May 31, 2025, also applies to the Rushikulya, Dhamra, and Devi river mouths, prohibiting fishing and the movement of mechanized trawlers and boats up to 20 km from the Dhamra mouth. This measure aims to create a safe environment for the turtles during their mating season, which begins in November, with egg laying starting in March. The Forest Department has set up turtle protection camps and deployed marine police personnel to enforce the ban. Sudarshan Gopinath, the Rajnagar Divisional Forest Officer, emphasized the importance of this measure for the turtles’ protection.