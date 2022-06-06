Odisha : IMD issues thunderstorm with lightning warning for 14 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meterological Department of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm with lightning and heat wave warnings for several districts of Odisha for the next three days.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in several districts including Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Rayagada in the next 24 hours.