Odisha: Illegal black stone quarry- one killed in a cave- in an incident

Report by Akshya Rout; Jajpur: A worker was killed on Saturday in a cave-in incident in an illegal black stone quarry at Rahadapur hillock under Jenapur police station of Jajpur district. A portion of the hillock caved in while some workers were doing illegal black stone- quarry works . Police seized the body and sent it to the local government hospital at Dharamsala for autopsy , said the IIC of Jenapur police station, Suvendu Kumar Sahoo. Palpable tension has mounted at Rahadapur after this incident as many locals demanded stern action against the persons who illegally engaged workers to quarry the hillock.

Deputy director of mines (minor minerals), Jayaprakash Nayak said complaints have been lodged at the Jenapur police stations against the two lease holders who had alleged hands in illegal extractions of blackstones. He Said Few Day latter “We have filed certificate cases against 18 black-stone quarry leaseholders before the District Collector of Jajpur. This action comes after they failed to pay the penalty imposed by the revenue department last year. The penalty was levied in response to illegal mining activities carried out at various hills under the jurisdiction of Dharmasala Tehsil. Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo expressed deep concern over the rampant irregularities in mining operations, specifically targeting the previous administration. “There have been massive irregularities in mining operations during the tenure of the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government. These unlawful practices have not only drained the state’s resources but have also caused environmental degradation. Stern action will be taken against those responsible,” Sahoo