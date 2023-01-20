Odisha : HLCA approves 9 investment proposals worth ₹1,53,074.63 Cr

Bhubaneswar : Giving a huge boost to the industrial growth, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) under the chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik approved 9 investment proposals worth ₹1,53,074.63 Cr.

These projects will create over 27,030 new jobs in different districts.

The HLCA has approved 4 projects in Green Energy & Equipment, 2 projects in paper industries, 2 projects in Metals & Minerals and a project in IT infra.

These projects will come up in Baleswar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Khordha, Koraput & Mayurbhanj districts.