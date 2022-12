Bhubaneswar : In a major development, on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari met Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today.

Besides, the Higher Education Minister invited Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend HockeyWorldCup2023 being organised by Odisha.

Notably, Odisha CM is inviting CMs of all state to attend the mega event and grace the moment.