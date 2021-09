Bhubaneswar :Higher Education Minister Dr Arun Sahu in the Odisha Assembly monsoon session informed that as many as 1,007 teaching posts are lying vacant at the universities across the state and 1,660 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in the varsities, here on Wednesday.

Besides, the minister said, ” Recruitment is going on to fill up the vacant posts through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).”