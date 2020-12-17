Odisha High Court expressed displeasure over the tardy progress of SIT probe into the Pari murder case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the tardy progress of SIT probe into the Pari murder case. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi said the status report submitted by the SIT does not reveal any substantial progress in the investigation to apprehend the real culprit.The court fixed the next of hearing in the case on December 24 and asked the SIT to submit a further progress report on the day.

Notably, in its first probe status report submitted to the court on Wednesday, the SIT reportedly stated that Pari was raped before being killed. The report also stated the involvement of residents of Pari’s village in the crime, sources added.

