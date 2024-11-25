Odisha Healthcare Architecture Shines with National Prestige Award 2024

Bhubaneswar : Odisha architect Mr. Tara Prasad Dhal has been honored with the prestigious National Prestige Award 2024 in the category of Specialized Architecture (Healthcare Facility of the Year 2024) for his exceptional design of the Cancer Care Facility at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bargarh, Odisha. This accolade, presented by KiteKraft Productions LLP on November 23, 2024, marks the first time a healthcare facility constructed by the Odisha State Government has received such a national recognition.

Mr. Dhal’s innovative and creative approach to architectural design has been lauded for addressing both functional and aesthetic needs in the construction of this state-of-the-art cancer hospital. The facility, a G+5 floor building, stands as a benchmark in healthcare infrastructure, providing comprehensive cancer care with cutting-edge medical technologies and patient-centric amenities.

The hospital, constructed on the premises of DHH Bargarh, spans an impressive 12,682 square meters (1,36,000 square feet) and has been developed at a cost of ₹90.27 crores. Designed to offer ultramodern treatment facilities for cancer patients, the centrally air-conditioned building is equipped with a 140-bed capacity, advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, dedicated service zones, and exclusive parking areas.

Key Highlights of the Facility

Ground Floor : Features advanced radiotherapy equipment, including a 15 MV LINAC, HDR Brachytherapy, CT Simulator, Minor OT, mould and dosimeter rooms, and a conference area.

: Features advanced radiotherapy equipment, including a 15 MV LINAC, HDR Brachytherapy, CT Simulator, Minor OT, mould and dosimeter rooms, and a conference area. First Floor : Comprises a 20-bed day care ward, four outpatient departments (OPDs), procedure rooms, sample collection areas, and duty rooms.

: Comprises a 20-bed day care ward, four outpatient departments (OPDs), procedure rooms, sample collection areas, and duty rooms. Second Floor : Houses the Nuclear Medicine Department, PET-CT and SPECT facilities, along with administrative offices, a conference hall, and a cafeteria.

: Houses the Nuclear Medicine Department, PET-CT and SPECT facilities, along with administrative offices, a conference hall, and a cafeteria. Third and Fourth Floors : Offer 38-bed wards, seven-bed High Dependence Units, examination rooms, private cabins, and cafeteria facilities.

: Offer 38-bed wards, seven-bed High Dependence Units, examination rooms, private cabins, and cafeteria facilities. Fifth Floor: Includes 13 ICU beds, four isolation ICU beds, 10 post-operative care beds, and three modular OTs with associated facilities.

The facility has been meticulously designed with advanced infrastructure such as a portico, ramp access, five elevators, a medical gas plant room, an HVAC plant room, and service zones to ensure seamless patient care.

Project Details

Construction Period : January 5, 2022 – February 20, 2024

: January 5, 2022 – February 20, 2024 Executing Agency : Bargarh (R&B) Division

: Bargarh (R&B) Division Contractor: B P Construction Pvt. Ltd., Ranchi

This recognition not only celebrates Mr. Dhal’s remarkable contribution to healthcare architecture but also shines a spotlight on Odisha’s efforts to elevate public health infrastructure to international standards.