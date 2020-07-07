Odisha: Shutdown in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, All Block headquarters of Ganjam; 76 COVID19 containment zones

Berhampur: Health screening will be done in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, All Block headquarters and BeMC from 9th July to 13 July. For this purpose above area will be shutdown for 9th July to 13th July.

Collector announces shutdown from July 9 till July 13 in areas under Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Hinjilicut Municipality, all NACs, & block headquarters in Jagannathprasad, Sanakhemundi, Dharakote, Patrapur, Sheragada.

Essential services like goods, agriculture and health will remain in continue.

76 COVID19 containment zones currently in Ganjam district , 46 in rural areas

and 30 in urban areas .

