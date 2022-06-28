Odisha: Health Minister, Nabakishore Das directs health administration to distribute 10 lakh face masks during Ratha Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of Puri Rath Yatra, Health Minister, Nabakishore Das held a review meeting on the medical facilities present in Puri and directed the health administration to be prepared to provide adequate health facilities to over 15 lakhs of tourists coming in the Rath Yatra.

Besides, Health minister also said that to contain corona outbreak amid the congregation, over 10 lakhs of masks will be distributed among the devotees and to carry out mass awareness drive to strictly follow the Covid protocols .

Further, as many as 50 additional beds with ICU facility have been provided in the hospital to serve the patients with emergency care and sufficient ambulances, medical crews and volunteers will be engaged in the crowd to look after the elderly persons and needy ones, he added.