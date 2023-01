Bhubaneswar : Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das chaired a review meeting at Jharsuguda to take stock of health preparatory measures at Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Cuttack & Bhubaneswar for ensuing Hockey World Cup 2023 including #COVID19 status.

Besides, Commissioner-cum-Secy, Shalini Pandit, IAS and other senior officials were present. It was stressed to ensure emergency Medical care including ambulance transportation to meet any exigency.